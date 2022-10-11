German engineering leads to new servo power savings

Alongside the premiere of the new packaging machine PAC-E at K 2022, German machine manufacturer Sumitomo (SHI) Demag will further demonstrate its expertise by presenting the new El-Exis SP 420 Servo. Combining the performance characteristics of the El-Exis SP models, the range’s latest advancement introduces a servo pump and completely closed toggle lever, resulting in high energy savings and improved cleanliness for manufacturers of packaging solutions.

Arnaud Nomblot, director business development packaging, explains: “With hybrid machines, in order to achieve the high injection performance, the pump that charges the accumulator consumes approximately 50% of the overall energy used to power every cycle. By replacing the conventional pump with a servo pump, we can now maintain the same performance but consume significantly less power." As with the new PAC-E machine, cleanliness is optimised through the introduction of a fully-enclosed toggle lever.

Initially, the El-Exis SP Servo series will be expanded in the medium clamping force range, comprising 250 to 420 tonnes. Larger clamp force machines will subsequently follow.

Sustainability displays

Exhibiting the machine’s speed and sustainability credentials to visitors at K 2022, the El-Exis SP 420 Servo on the main Sumitomo (SHI) Demag stand will demonstrate in a six second cycle time the production of 500-gram butter and margarine containers, featuring IML, using a 4+4 stack mould supplied by Bazigos (Greece).

Rather than using virgin polymer, for the El-Exis SP 420 Servo demonstrations Borealis (Austria) presents a fully recyclable material from the "Bornewables" portfolio that doesn’t compromise on performance. Demonstrating the viability of selecting circular PP solutions for packaging and the significant contribution that this can make towards reducing CO2 emissions. Other likeminded ecological partners include label supplier Karydakis (Greece), with Campetella (Italy) providing the IML and side removal automation.

In another sustainable packaging and eco-display, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag also features prominently at the VDMA Circular Economy Forum. Located in the outdoor pavilion area, visitors will get to see an IntElect S 180 featuring an advanced IML process combined with MuCell technology.

Fully integrated into the IntElect S 180 machine is Trexel’s MuCell foaming technology, reports Nomblot. The combination of weight reduction using foaming with the energy efficiency of the all-electric injection moulding machine underpins the Group’s Act! Sustainably strategy, affirms the business development packaging director. “As part of this ecological commitment, we are taking decisive action by stating all future innovations, machines and equipment from Sumitomo (SHI) Demag are now totally manufactured with this mission and the EU Digital Product Passport (DPP) in mind.”

The IntElect S 180 appearing in the VDMA Circular Economy Forum also features the company’s web-based ‘myConnect’ software solution. Presenting critical data and decision making information in real time, this central platform offers a wide range of fully networked support services to help better manage inefficiencies and reduce machine downtime. It’s now been extended to include condition monitoring. "Using myConnect, customers can access machine documentation online and our service teams can connect to the machine online to troubleshoot and resolve any technical issues," confirms Nomblot.