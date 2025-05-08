Glendenning Plastics invest in largest Borche machine to date

Long-standing Borche Machinery UK customer, Glendenning Plastics, has placed an order for a new BU1800 ton injection moulding machine, marking the latest step in their continued growth.

× Expand Glendenning Plastics

Due for installation at the end of July, this will be the largest machine ever purchased by the company, strengthening their partnership with Borche Machinery UK.

The new machine will be fitted with Borche’s Auto Tie Bar Removal System, designed to simplify low-level tool changes and improve operational efficiency on larger tonnage machines. It will be supplied alongside a Sepro robotic solution, highlighting Glendenning Plastics’ commitment to investing in technology that supports productivity and energy savings.

With a relationship spanning over 12 years, Glendenning Plastics operates 12 Borche machines at its West Midlands site. Over this time, the business has significantly benefited from the energy efficiency of Borche’s Servo Drive range, seeing a marked reduction in power consumption across production.

Established in 1965, Glendenning Plastics is a family-run business, offering technical moulding services across various sectors. They are also the name behind the well-known Garland Products brand, which supplies an extensive range of gardening and horticultural products to customers worldwide.

The upcoming machine installation forms part of a wider expansion programme for the business. Alongside the investment in new moulding capacity, Glendenning Plastics will shortly open a new warehouse facility, based on the Pensnett Estate, to increase storage and support ongoing demand.

This latest investment underlines the company’s commitment to quality and growth, and Borche Machinery UK is proud to continue supporting Glendenning Plastics with its long-term manufacturing goals.