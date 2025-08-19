GOLLMER Formen: premiere at K Show 2025

GOLLMER Formen GmbH is taking part in the K trade fair in Düsseldorf for the first time this year. Visitors will have the opportunity to find out about the latest developments in the field of international project planning and procurement of injection moulds, components and assemblies as well as turnkey systems.

× Expand GOLLMER Formen GmbH

As an experienced partner in the global procurement of injection moulds, GOLLMER Formen GmbH offers comprehensive expertise that goes beyond mere procurement.

"Our customers benefit from an excellent network, the highest quality standards and a German contractual partnership. It is no longer the simple injection moulds that we realise together with our partners. Mulity-cavity moulds, large moulds, 2K and 3K moulds are no problem. We are proud to be able to participate as an exhibitor at this year's K trade fair," says Managing Partner Alexander Dangel.

At the Kirchheim unter Teck site in Germany, the company has a fully equipped mould shop, which makes it possible to carry out subsequent changes and corrections precisely and efficiently. GOLLMER Formen uses its global partner network to realise on site mould landings, optimisations and adjustments.

This year's trade fair appearance is all about global project planning and procurement, supply chain diversification and turnkey systems. These innovative solutions combine the injection moulding machine and injection mould into a production-ready complete system. In close cooperation with Haitian International Germany GmbH, GOLLMER Formen offers its customers a complete package: injection moulding machine, plastic injection mould and automation – all from a single source.

Visit GOLLMER Formen at K show, hall A1 booth C26.