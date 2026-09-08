Haitian International has partnered with Hennecke to further develop integrated injection moulding and in-mould coating solutions for the automotive industry. Hennecke has over 80 years of expertise in high-pressure polyurethane metering and mixing technologies, with strong capabilities in high-pressure mix heads, precision metering pumps, and in-mould coating. Combining Hennecke’s expertise with Haitian’s injection moulding technology will strengthen Haitian’s turnkey PUR paint-free solutions.

× Expand Haitian International Haitian International partners with Hennecke

Compared with the traditional injection moulding and post-painting approach, in-mould coating is more efficient with lower emissions and more consistent quality. Haitian has already introduced PUR paint-free turnkey solutions and expanded IMC applications from interior parts to exterior components.

This partnership allows Haitian and Hennecke to work more closely on system-level integration across design, development, manufacturing, and control. The combination of the duo’s solutions will allow the pair to improve process accuracy, stability, and production efficiency, especially for mass production of large, high-gloss automotive exterior parts.

During a recent Open Week, Haitian presented a mature IMC application. A particular highlight was the JU7500M/2400 automotive grille solution, built on a PC/ABS + PUR material system, optimised for front grille applications. The solution integrates Haitian’s multi-component technology with PUR equipment to deliver precise metering, stable coating thickness, and better pressure control. Additionally, the solution helps to reduce defects like bubbles and orange peel while improving yield.