Haitian International is expanding its production and logistics network in Europe and is investing around €100m in the construction of a modern plant in Ruma, Serbia. Up to 2,500 injection moulding machines will be produced and customised each year in Haitian’s new production facilities.

Haitian International plans production in Serbia Haitian's new technology cluster and headquarters for southern China in Shunde will serve as a model for the site in Ruma, Serbia.

The group recently announced that it would build new infrastructure and locations in order to sustainably strengthen its international competitiveness. By expanding its overseas portfolio, Haitian also wants to position itself against rising transport costs and logistic congestion. The Serbian city of Ruma is a central transport hub for the main axes of important logistics connections in Europe.

Construction in Ruma will start in winter 2022 and should be completed in early 2025. The production facility will cover the entire range of Haitian's servo-hydraulic injection moulding machines: Mars and Jupiter series with clamping forces from 600 to 33,000 kN.

Zhang Bin, Deputy CEO of Haitian Group and Executive Director of Haitian International, said: "Ruma is ideally located for us to serve each market in Europe directly and provide local customer services. Ruma is also interesting for other divisions because we are gaining good experience with our emerging technology cluster in Shunde (China). With highly efficient synergies within the Haitian Group across the entire production depth, we can make advantages directly usable for our customers, for example for automation solutions, MES systems or individual production systems for lean production.”

The area of ​​the new location covers a total of 365,000 square metres, most of which is intended for the production and assembly, sales and logistics of the injection moulding machines. The remaining area is reserved for strategic developments such as co-operation within the Haitian Group.