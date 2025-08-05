HASCO InsertKey Z088 offers unambiguous coding of mould inserts

HASCO InsertKey Z088 provides unambiguous coding of mould inserts in injection moulding tools. Consisting of a sleeve Z0881 and bush Z0882, the system enables the positioning and assembly of inserts without risk of confusion. This, in turn, helps boost process reliability, efficiency, and standardisation in mould-making.

× Expand HASCO HASCO InsertKey

The InsertKey allows for the identical production of mould inserts. Additionally, work preparation, storage of spare parts, and maintenance work are all more efficient. The coding is achieved with a specific rotation in the installation space. Depending on the application, a single code will be required in the mould frame plate for each insert. The insert’s positioning is determined automatically when the InsertKey is installed, reducing the risk of mould inserts being mixed up.

With the scalability of the coding, the InsertKey offers new possibilities. For example, using two InsertKey units, each with eight possible positions, creates up to 64 combinations. As a result, the system can be adjusted to any number of cavities and mould concepts.

Overall, HASCO’s new system offers benefits in standardisation and process control. The release highlights the company’s goal to continuously improve efficiency and reliability in the injection moulding process.