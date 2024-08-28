HASCO to present live digital solutions in mouldmaking at FAKUMA 2024

Key Highlights:

At the upcoming FAKUMA, HASCO will present numerous new and further developments from the fields of Mould Base and Hot Runner, as well as innovative digital solutions for mouldmaking. With new technologies, user-friendly tools on the homepage, a modern app, regular CAD updates and digital services, HASCO makes day-to-day working as easy as possible for its customers.

Digitalisation in mouldmaking

With the Mould Tag, bearing an RFID tag (Radio Frequency Identification), HASCO enables the simple and reliable digitalisation of original standard mould units and hot runner technology in injection moulding tools. Via the HASCO App, this can be read out, and all product-relevant data directly displayed. Whereas barcodes and QR codes can be easily copied, Mould Tag enables unambiguous identification with unforgeable proof of origin.

The innovative Mould Track System offers an intelligent solution with precise indoor localisation technology for the injection moulding sector. It enables the precise tracking and localisation of injection moulding tools in real time and the digital interlinking of processes. With this advanced system, HASCO, once again, defines the standard as part of the increasing digitalisation of the mouldmaking world.

Mould Base innovations

The new thermal insulating sheets, specially developed for highly stressed moulds, are noted for their particularly low thermal conductivity coefficient. They increase the process reliability and effectively reduce the amount of energy required. The temperature control range is supplemented by a highly flexible, twist-resistant and unbendable PTFE corrugated hose, a new monocoupling program with French connection profile and the Cooling Tornado, which allows, through turbulent flow, energy savings, shorter cycle times and thus efficient cooling and temperature control.

Hot Runner innovations

HASCO Hot Runner will present new developments in the field of 3D-printed hot runner components. The innovative Shadowfree technology, as a module element, eliminates the flow shadows in needle valve systems, and enables a colour change in the hot runner that is up to 40% faster. Extensions to the Value-Shot program H203/… increase the application possibilities of this nozzle series several times over with a consistently high cost-to-benefit factor. Innovative filter inserts reduce the pressure loss to a minimum. With the new RFID nameplate, paperless documentation is applied directly to the injection moulding tool. The very latest regulating technology simplifies the control of the hot runners – also by means of direct integration into the injection moulding machine.