High-quality training matters Q&A 3: Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Spotlight

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s collaboration with the Polymer Training & Innovation Centre focuses on interactive learning by showcasing the differences between hydraulic and all-electric machine settings and what connectivity can bring to the injection moulding process.

What machine did Sumitomo (SHI) Demag install at the Polymer Training & Innovation Centre, and what are its specifications?

PTIC is the latest recipient of an IntElect2 130/520-560. We class it as one of our most flexible machines as it offers the same minimum and maximum mould height as our IntElect 180 machine, but it’s more compact. It’s ideal for delegates who want to advance their skills and learn to operate machines that manufacture a range of components, from high-precision items such as pipette tips and microfluidic devices for the healthcare market to fast-cycle packaging components. Being an all-electric machine, the IntElect system also provides course delegates with an experience of how rapidly polymer manufacturing is evolving and the technology features that can make a significant difference to labour, energy efficiency, waste reduction, and day-to-day productivity.

Its direct drive is developed in-house by us, with each individual axis being tailored specifically for each function. This enables processors to achieve faster cycle times and best-in-class energy savings, often between 50% to 80%. Energy efficiency and moulding precision are optimised by the innovative toggle system, which controls the mould’s sensitive movements and responds to even the slightest change in closing and opening force characteristics.

Other technologies included in the PTIC package are activeMeltControl and activeFlowBalance. Showcasing these features allows us to address some of the many misperceptions about the industry and how mechanical advances can help operatives interact better with equipment to achieve optimum performance.

What can trainees expect to learn from this machine?

As machines get smarter, how people interact with them becomes increasingly important. We aim to boost machine-user confidence and support a culture of lifelong learning by showcasing the differences between hydraulic and all-electric settings and sharing practical experiences. Interactive learning is crucial, particularly on OPC UA connectivity and the development of higher cognitive skills.

Being in a centre like PTIC, which has strong ties to Wolverhampton College, increases learning accessibility to all skill levels. This creates a culture of inclusivity and peer-led mentoring and learning, which we believe will provide a huge springboard to address the skills gaps and develop an adaptable workforce for the future.

What has been your motivation to support this programme?

Energy costs, productivity and labour shortages are the most prevalent challenges reported by our customers and the industry. These are all rooted in one thing: engaging with the future talent pipeline and supporting continuity of learning.

Hands-on experience with new equipment enhances technical knowledge while inspiring and motivating staff by developing fresh, industry-relevant skills. We aim to continue this journey in collaboration with other academics and industry counterparts, building upon our dedicated Academy successes.

As we’re in the process of relocating our learning facility, we wanted to ensure that customers can continue to access impartial and process-specific learning experiences. Participants already progressing through our Academy can transition smoothly into PTIC’s programme, thanks to the close alignment of the curricula and teaching approaches. Delegates benefit from a broader range of expert instructors, expanded access to cutting-edge training resources and valuable networking opportunities.

What do you hope to achieve through it?

The entire development programme is focused on adding value to the wider industry, building confidence, increasing job satisfaction and career fulfilment. By maintaining this collaborative framework, participants are empowered to make the most of unique learning opportunities while developing a professional network that extends across the industry.

We intentionally supplied PTIC with a machine with OPC UA connectivity to appeal to tech-savvy new entrants, as this generation is particularly excited to push the digital boundaries in modern manufacturing. We hope to create the first fully connected system in a UK or Ireland institution with other PTIC equipment partners.