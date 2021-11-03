Husky IMS strengthens commitment to protecting ROI

Husky Injection Molding Systems has strengthened its commitment to protecting the return on its customers’ investments by elevating its existing service contract offering. The company is now including its Advantage+Elite proactive, predictive, transparent monitoring solution as a standard feature on all PET and Closure systems.

Robert Domodossola, President of Rigid Packaging, said: “The premise of Advantage+Elite was founded on our commitment to our customers. It combines the industry’s best processing analytics and service expertise to provide unrivalled assurance while delivering unmatched certainty, support and return on our customers’ investments. With the inclusion of Advantage+Elite as a standard feature on all PET and Closure systems, we are going one step further to ensure we are maintaining our commitment, from part concept through to production.”

Introduced in early 2020, Advantage+Elite monitors systems within customers’ production facilities in real-time. Using remotely connected technology and proprietary dashboards within a closed loop reporting platform, Husky continuously monitors and analyses a set of leading system variables to anticipate, recognise and rectify potential issues before they impact productivity or part quality. This functionality reduces the variability risk associated with running higher levels of post-consumer-resin (PCR).

To date, Advantage+Elite has been well received and supports Husky customers internationally. To ensure each system receives consistently high levels of support, Husky has built an extensive global service network designed to be locally deployed in customers’ local languages. Furthremore, Husky has opened a number of Advantage+Elite monitoring centres around the world. The most recent being its Luxembourg monitoring centre in September 2021 operating out of its European headquarters. In total, Husky has established a total of six monitoring centres including those in Canada, China, Mexico, Brazil and Japan.