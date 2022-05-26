Husky set to boost PET circularity commitment

Husky Technologies has introduced its HyPET HPP5e Recycled Melt to Preform (RMTP) system, which marks the integration of a preform injection moulding system with melt decontamination unit – enabling the direct conversion of washed flake to preform.

The circular economy is a catalyst for new packaging design and more efficient production, as well as value chain collaboration to ensure products meet specific regional requirements regarding recycling and recycled content.

Robert Domodossola, Husky’s President of Rigid Packaging, said: “We are truly excited about the possibilities that our new RMTP system presents. Its introduction further strengthens our commitment to sustainable PET packaging that is produced with an increasingly lower carbon footprint.”

Husky’s RMTP technology is offered as a module of the company’s proven HyPET HPP5e high-performance system designed to support the closed-loop conversion of washed flake to preform by accepting food-approved grade melt from an upstream provider. By eliminating the drying and melting steps, this solution facilitates the effective production of packaging made from 100 per cent rPET material.

By streamlining the process, the new system also enables producers to achieve 30 per cent energy savings, according to a Husky press release. In addition, the system is equipped with Husky’s Advantage+Elite real-time proactive, predictive, transparent monitoring solution as a standard feature, which can reduce the variability risk associated with running higher levels of post-consumer-resin (PCR).

Investing in the production of sustainable packaging that supports the circular economy has long been a top priority for Husky, and the RMTP system is the company’s most recent development enabling this initiative.