Husky Technologies launches its next-generation HyCAP 4.0 tooling platform. Designed for beverage closure manufacturing, the new HyCAP 4.0 tooling delivers enhanced injection moulding performance by combining precision engineering, improved durability, and production flexibility.

× Expand Husky Technologies Husky Technologies unveils its HyCAP 4.0 tooling platform

“The beverage packaging industry is undergoing significant transformation as sustainability goals, regulatory requirements, and performance expectations continue to evolve,” said Dave Morton, Husky’s Executive Vice President, Business Development. “HyCAP 4.0 tooling represents the next evolution of closure manufacturing, enabling brands and producers to achieve lightweight designs, operational flexibility, and higher overall equipment effectiveness while delivering the productivity, quality, and low part costs expected from Husky technology.”

Key features of HyCAP 4.0 tooling:

Meets modern beverage packaging requirements.

Allows manufacturers to produce ultra-lightweight closures with precision and repeatability.

Lightweighting reduces material use.

Offers optimised tooling geometry, supporting consistent part quality across complex closure designs.

Maintains tight tolerances and process stability, enabling manufacturers to increase output without compromising on quality.

Features integrated polymer bushings, which reduce steel-to-steel contact between critical core components. This minimises wear, reduces mechanical failure risk, and maintains consistent performance.

Tethered closure regulations are expanding across markets, meaning manufacturers require tooling that adapts to changing demands. HyCAP 4.0 tooling supports tethered and non-tethered closure applications, enabling producers to respond to regulatory changes and market demands while minimising operational disruption.

Combining precision, durability, flexibility, and efficiency, the HyCAP 4.0 tooling platform enables manufacturers to produce high-quality beverage closures while meeting sustainability goals and future regulatory requirements.