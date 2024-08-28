i-mold marks two decades in injection mould making

It’s now two years since i-mold was set up as a separate, independent supplier to injection mould makers. In fact, it was twenty years ago that managing director Andy Walter started building i-mold’s now global reputation as a supplier to injection mould makers from the company’s first base in Brensbach in the Odenwald, a low mountain range in the centre of Germany.

i‑mold’s primary focus is on the in-house development and manufacture of tunnel gate inserts (TGI). Another string to its bow is the distribution of Heatlock hot runner systems, Nanomold coatings and gate adjusters. Since August 2023, i-mold has been enjoying its spacious new premises in Michelstadt, still in the same region, where there is plenty of room for future expansion.

As Walter explains: “From the very outset, my aim was to make i-mold’s highly wear-resistant, flow-optimised tunnel gate inserts an essential component for toolmakers around the world. These inserts, over 180 variants of which are now available, enable virtually invisible gating from below or the side. Today, thanks to our distribution network, we have customers in 33 countries across all sectors. We are currently producing over 15,000 units per year, and demand is constantly growing.”

Walter’s goal for the immediate future is to expand the number of tunnel gate insert variants in i-mold’s proprietary product range so as to be able to meet still more demanding challenges. Another intention is to increase in-house vertical integration and so improve flexibility in supplying customers. And there’s a further noteworthy current project - automatic sprue removal in the closed mould to offer still more user convenience.