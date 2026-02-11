In review: Engel e-Day

Travelling to Leamington Spa to visit ENGEL UK’s premises is always an entertaining experience. Be it because of the massive Sainsbury's just around the corner (yes, I did go a couple of times), the stunning motorbikes spread across the office like a treasure hunt and, most importantly, the team’s untiringly warm welcome.

Yesterday, I attended Day 1 of ENGEL e-Day, where I had the pleasure of sitting through really interesting presentations & live demos. We were first welcomed by Wayne Ball, ENGEL UK’s Managing Director, who gave us a brief introduction to the world of ENGEL, from the early days to today’s success. The company has gone a long way from the launch of the first IMM in 1951, becoming a staple in the UK and global manufacturing landscape. But this isn’t a secret.

What always strikes about ENGEL is its transparency. It’s not only about innovating and digitising; it’s about taking customers along for the ride. Every business has its peculiarities, but it shouldn't be a deterrent.

After Wayne’s welcome speech, Christoph Schuetzeneder, Product Manager - e-Machines, took to the floor to present the company’s e-Mac and e-Win machinery ranges. The former, suitable for medical and packaging applications, is all-electric, but a hydraulic axis can be integrated if needed – the footprint stays the same, if you’re wondering. It boasts a cleanroom package, an encapsulated lubrication and the IQ motion control. The latter is suitable for standardised equipment, all-electric and equally efficient in all respects, with the only difference being that it relies on a 100% Chinese supply chain and uses features from local brands.

While Christoph’s presentation focused on machinery, Martin Staudinger, Sales Manager - Digital Solutions, discussed the importance of digitalisation. Because no matter how many times you talk about it, there’s always something new you can learn. He explained the importance of real-time transparency and accurate data analysis, without which businesses would fall behind. He reminded us that it’s no longer enough to wait for the right moment to digitise; you must start, and then think about how to move forward later on. AI is here to stay – as he claimed – so if you’ve not made the leap yet, what are you waiting for?

Once the presentations ended, Mark Lee, Training Manager, showed us a live demonstration of both e-win and e-mac machines, with a focus on the IQ clamp control and weight control systems. One word: brilliant.

Every time I attend these events, the element that comes back is: no matter how many press releases I read about a certain product, nothing beats seeing it in action right in front of me. Because it really is mesmerising.