INEOS Styrolution and Arburg launch sustainability partnership

× Expand Untitled design - 1

Styrenics company INEOS Styrolution, has announced that they are working together with Arburg, a manufacturer of plastic processing machines, to combine sustainable injection moulding machines with what the companies claim is world’s broadest sustainable styrenics polymer portfolio. Demonstrations will be done at Arburg’s Anniversary Days 2023 (March 8-11 in Lossburg) and at FAKUMA 2023 (October, 17-21 in Friedrichshafen).

Arburg’s new anniversary machine ALLROUNDER 470 H

The new ALLROUNDER470H machines in the “Comfort” and “Premium” performance variants are particularly energy-saving, resource- and production-efficient, user-friendly and reliable, according to Arburg. Compared to a hydraulic machine, the new Allrounder 470 H boasts an energy footprint that is up to 50% better and can save up to 12,000 kg of CO 2 per year. The hybrid machine incorporates many technical specifications that are only available from Arburg. One feature that the company mentions in this respect is a new oil management concept, for example, reduces the oil requirement by around 35%. Flow rate splitting enables simultaneous movements of hydraulic auxiliary axes. The dry cycle time is also reduced by about one third.

INEOS Styrolution’s styrenics ECO portfolio

The company’s ECO portfolio ranges from Styrolution PS ECO across a range of ABS, ASA, SAN and SMMA grades to SBC ECO solutions.

The Terluran ECO sustainable product portfolio includes both mechanically recycled and bio-attributed alternatives to conventional ABS. The company says mechanically-recycled grades contain up to 70% post-consumer recycled content. The bio-attributed grades (ISCC-certified) range all the way to a complete bio-attributed solution (Terluran ECO B100) with bio-attributed content from all three monomers (styrene monomer, butadiene and acrylonitrile), which leads to a negative product carbon footprint for the B100 version.

NAS ECO is an ISCC-certified bio-attributed SMMA material, popular for its transparency, an extremely low haze and good thermal and chemical resistance. The material aims to provide a carbon footprint reduction of up to 99%. Like its conventional equivalent NAS, it is also suitable for food packaging solutions.

Christian Homp, Team Manager Applications at Arburg, said: “The combination of our injection moulding machines with INEOS Styrolution’s ECO material must be a convincing argument for all customers who want to improve their CO 2 footprint.”

Christian Dietlein, Technical Account Manager at INEOS Styrolution, added: “First of all, we wish Arburg all the best on their 100th birthday! We are excited to work with a company that has similar strong objectives related to sustainability as INEOS Styrolution.”