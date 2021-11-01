Injection Moulded Pots Grow Rapidly

It’s said that demand for horticultural products such as flower pots and containers has tripled since a vast number of people took up gardening during lockdown. West Bromwich based injection moulder Aeroplas would definitely agree with this statement as the market for their core range has soared.

Aeroplas has recently invested in an e-speed injection moulding machine, one of Engel’s fastest models, which is providing them with short cycle times, improved efficiency and perfect cleanliness. All the system components withstand the most exacting demands and are thus ideally suited for intensive use in the packaging industry, which has made it an ideal choice for Aeroplas.

Discussing the recent purchase Jas Gakhal at Aeroplas says “We already had several ENGEL machines supporting other product lines, but this is our first thin-wall, fast cycling machine. The increase in demand for our horticultural products made it necessary to purchase a new injection moulding machine of this calibre, to ensure that we were able to fulfil all of our orders within the timescales required. ENGEL UK were able to propose a reliable machine capable of achieving a fast cycle time, backed up with the ability to support us in both sales and service.”

ENGEL UK will be assisting Aeroplas with the implementation of IQ weight control, an optional feature on the machine that will ensure shot to shot process stability, reduced scrap rate, faster ramp-up after machine standstill and reliable high part quality. It also boosts energy efficiency. This technology will make the process independent of environmental conditions that cannot otherwise be controlled. An important factor as viscosity fluctuations in raw materials and changes in ambient conditions can substantially impair the quality of moulded parts.

Jas Gakhal comments “With support from ENGEL, we are looking forward to exploring the IQ weight control and the potential benefits this technology can bring to our moulding process. ENGEL UK have a great core team in place to back us up in both Sales and Service. It’s rare that you get this particular level of support.”