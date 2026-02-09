Injection moulding in an anti-plastic world

Despite running second-hand IMMs for 30 years, JC Moulding recognised the value of investing in new technology. This strategic move became a blueprint for modern manufacturing success, setting the business up for long-term competitiveness.

× Expand haitian

Plastic’ is a dirty word. With heightened environmental awareness, increasing regulations and pressure to reduce waste, the industry faces scrutiny like never before. At JC Moulding, this is seen as an opportunity, not a threat.

Starting from part features through to mouldability and material selection, the focus is on creating products that are fit for purpose and built to last. Circular design is not new, and end-of-life considerations are central to the process. True sustainability starts at the design stage, not as an afterthought.

JC Moulding has recently installed its sixth closed-loop granulation cell, enabling zero waste for a large portion of part production. This demonstrates a commitment to reducing environmental impact while maintaining commercial viability. The purpose is to ensure that sustainability and profitability work hand in hand for the benefit of customers and consumers.

In line with this, one area of improvement is the on-site conversion of any waste that is generated to regrind. However, generating tonnes of reground material without any need or requirement takes up valuable storage space. Successful part requirements need to be in line with supply. JC Moulding meet this challenge by testing the material and evaluating part performance on a case-by-case basis. On occasion, 100% reground material can be used, but the company can trial any mix to achieve the desired results, reducing the need for virgin material and closing the loop on the generated waste.

“As the plastic industry strives to meet sustainability and productivity challenges, I believe the industry must lead with innovation and continuous improvement,” said Chris Fall, Technical Director at JC Moulding. “We’re proud to be part of that movement, combining decades of injection moulding expertise with forward-thinking design and manufacturing.”

The company controls everything from part design, tool design and tool making to moulding, regrinding and assembly. It has also improved business efficiency through smart technology investment. For years, it operated with a fleet of 25 second-hand injection moulding machines. While it had built a reputation for reliability and quality over its 30 years of operation, it faced growing challenges, including:

•Increasing maintenance costs due to ageing and unreliable machines

•Thousands spent annually on spare parts, and limited output capacity

•Rising concern over long-term energy costs and environmental impact

The team conducted a real-time energy usage test on the existing 90-ton clamp force machine, and the findings were compelling.

By switching to a new Haitian Mars 90-ton machine, the company could save approximately 75% of annual energy costs, equating to over £6,000 per machine per year.

Following a thorough due diligence process, including a site visit to Haitian’s German subsidiary, JC Moulding placed its first-ever order for a brand-new servo-hydraulic Mars moulding machine. The efficiency gains, lower maintenance needs and increased reliability led to all 25 machines being replaced.

By embracing new technology and investing in energy-efficient machinery, JC Moulding improved its bottom line while transforming the business for long-term sustainability and competitiveness.