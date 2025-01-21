ARBURG presents the hybrid Allrounder 720 H at Plástico Brasil

The hybrid Allrounder 720 H will produce four IML margarine containers in less than five seconds. Arburg realised the complete turnkey system with local partners. Trade visitors to stand I040 will also learn how the ALS host computer system, the arburgXworld customer portal and other digital products and services can be used to further increase production efficiency and competitiveness in injection moulding production.

"Plástico Brasil is a very important plastics trade fair for our country and the whole of South America," emphasises Alfredo Fuentes, Managing Director of Arburg Ltda. in Brazil. "We will be presenting a turnkey system consisting of a precisely coordinated combination of Allrounder, mould and IML robotic system, which is specifically designed for the packaging industry - a sector with growth potential in the dynamic Brazilian plastics market."

He continues, "We want to show that our injection moulding solution is an efficient alternative to thermoforming. The production of IML cups shows in concrete terms how optimised process control can achieve short cycle times as well as high productivity and process stability."

Hybrid high-performance machine

In IML applications, fast and high-quality series production with the lowest possible material and energy consumption is particularly important. This is exactly what the hybrid Allrounders from the Hidrive series are designed for, combining an electric, energy-efficient and precise clamping unit with a hydraulic, powerful and dynamic injection unit.

At Plástico Brasil 2025, an Allrounder 720 H in packaging version with a clamping force of 2,900 kN and a size 1300 injection unit will be on show as an example of this. The hybrid high-performance machine produces four 250 millilitre IML margarine containers in a cycle time of less than five seconds. The IML automation comes from the Brazilian manufacturer G3 Automation, the 4-cavity mould from RK Ferramentaria. The Gestica control system with its numerous "smart" assistance functions offers a high level of operating convenience and extensive support.

Efficiency thanks to special packaging design

The packaging version (P) was developed by Arburg specifically for the packaging industry and is available for machines from the Hidrive (H) and Alldrive (A) series in sizes 520 to 1020. The package includes FEM-optimised mould mounting plates and resilient machine bases, highly wear-resistant cylinder modules with barrier screws as well as servo-electric toggle-type clamping units and dosing drives as standard. There are also additional control functions such as start-up parameters and cross-cycle dosing. The result is very short dry cycle times, high plasticising capacities and injection speeds as well as reduced energy requirements.

Digitalisation increases production efficiency

Arburg Brazil's presence at the trade fair will be rounded off by the presentation of its comprehensive digital products and services, which customers can use to significantly increase production efficiency and transparency in their injection moulding plants. As a provider of complete solutions, Arburg offers "more than a machine". The exhibit is networked with the Arburg ALS host computer system so that, for example, process data and key figures can be visualised clearly and excellently in real time. The experts will also be providing detailed information on the arburgXworld customer portal, preventive maintenance and the comprehensive range of after-sales services.