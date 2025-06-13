IntElect Series empowers curiosity and collaborative learning

As an avid advocate of lifelong industry learning, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag UK & Ireland yesterday switched on its fifth non-production training machine. Installed at the Polymer Training and Innovation Centre (PTIC) in Telford, the IntElect X-tra 130 ton machine is available to anyone at all skills levels seeking to gain invaluable experiences of the injection moulding process using one of the latest all-electric machines.

× Expand Sumitomo (SHI) Demag

Being a fast-paced sector, the polymer industry needs a workforce of all skills levels that can adapt and evolve. Driven by the desire to support this culture of lifelong learning through partnership collaborations, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s latest machine installation at PTIC, which is part of the City of Wolverhampton College, underpins the importance of bridging skills gaps through peer-led coaching and interactive learning.

The new IntElect X-tra machine will enable college students, as well as local apprentices, material suppliers, and manufacturers to gain practical experience, support development journeys and become strong industry ambassadors. Installed in time for the PTIC annual two-day Open House event being hosted on 2nd and 3rd July 2025, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Managing Director Dave Raine outlines why a technology driven future is not purely about machines and tools, but how confident people feel using them.

“Accessible learning centres like PTIC enable people of all ages, demographics and skill-levels to collaborate openly using modern equipment in a safe environment. This feeds curiosity which is so important for future innovations. It is why we are thrilled to support this program. Cultivating curiosity helps to enhance learning and engagement,” comments Dave.

The company has installed training machines in Athlone, Ireland. In July, First Polymer Training will also take delivery of a new IntElect 75 ton medical specification machine. Two more are located at the Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Academy in Daventry, with another IntElect also available for bespoke training courses at the company’s Centre of Excellence in Limerick, Ireland.

“Our breadth of coverage in key academic and manufacturing hubs nationwide is intentional. Continuous education requires collaboration between everyone, everywhere. By facilitating the exchange of knowledge and seeing how different technologies of the future interact with each other, learners can develop a more comprehensive understanding of the polymer production world. This can also help existing colleagues to see and explore future career pathways opening up. Curiosity is quite literally the catalyst for both professional and business growth,” adds Dave.

PTIC centre manager Andrew Baker expands: “It’s vital for the manufacturing industry to give companies the opportunity to upskill their workforce and engage with the latest technologies. Hands-on experience with new equipment not only enhances technical knowledge but also inspires and motivates staff by developing fresh, industry-relevant skills. We are proud to collaborate with leading organisations like Sumitomo (SHI) Demag to introduce cutting-edge machinery here at PTIC. Partnerships like this drive innovation, support ongoing research, and help shape the future of injection moulding training for learners at every level,” adds Andrew.

Collaborative learning has long been the cornerstone of Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s training efforts. The PIA 2023 award-winning JLR programme showcased just how far the learning engagement model has evolved. “Our Academy doors opened nearly nine years ago. Throughout this time, the training syllabus has only ever been focused on industry processes, not specific machine features,” adds Dave.