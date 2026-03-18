Intelligent. Integrated. Unmanned: The autonomous bumper factory

Haitian and Leapmotor’s collaboration continues to thrive, and the latest automated turnkey bumper production project is proof. Mr. Xu Bin, Application Department Manager at Haitian, explains the ins and outs.

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Q. Can you define the meaning of an ‘injection moulding island’?

[XB] An “injection moulding island” refers to a fully integrated production system that goes beyond the injection moulding machine itself. It encompasses a range of peripheral devices, such as robots, marking units, weighing systems, temperature controllers, mould changing equipment – all working in harmony. This holistic concept is designed to automate and streamline the entire production process, offering customers a complete, turnkey solution rather than standalone machinery.

Q. At its heart is the Haitian HA41000. Why was this machine chosen for such a project?

[XB] With a tie bar spacing of 2480 x 2150 mm and a mould thickness range of 1,100 to 2,600 mm, the HA41000 can accommodate all Leapmotor’s existing bumper moulds, while offering the flexibility to produce larger components in the future, such as tailgates or headliners. Efficiency was a key consideration. The machine is equipped with an electric plasticising motor, increased main power and an independent core-pull system. To further enhance performance, Haitian integrated its self-developed servo motor with Sumitomo pump technology, ensuring lower energy consumption and better adaptability to local oil conditions. On the injection side, we applied specially designed screws and check valve rings developed specifically for the automotive industry. These improve plasticising efficiency and injection precision, ensuring that every bumper meets the highest quality standards.

Q. Can you break down each step that made the bumper come to life?

[XB] The journey begins with raw materials being plasticised inside the barrel and injected into the mould, forming the base structure of the bumper. Once demoulded, the machine-side automation system takes over. The sequence typically includes: gate trimming to remove excess material from the injection point; flame treatment to smooth out any micro-flashing and prepare the surface for painting; laser marking for full traceability and inventory management; weighing to automatically sort good parts from those that don’t meet specifications. From there, the bumper is either transferred directly to storage or sent to the painting line. After receiving its final colour coating, the bumper moves to downstream processes such as stamping and welding, preparing it for final assembly. In the final stage, various components, such as sensors, grilles, and trim, are assembled onto the bumper, ready for delivery to the OEM.

Q. ‘The injection moulding island isn’t only a single manufacturing unit, but a scalable ecosystem.’ Can you elaborate more on this statement?

[XB] Physically, this “injection moulding island” consists of an IMM, robots, post-processing devices and delivery systems. However, its true value lies in intelligence. Monitored by a central MES system, it consistently delivers high-quality output even when materials or environmental conditions fluctuate. Hardware, software and data are deeply integrated, with sensors continuously collecting performance data, and each cycle becomes a learning opportunity. This allows the system to adapt to changes and continuously refine its own efficiency.

Q. What does being able to manufacture automotive parts entirely without human intervention mean for the future of the automotive industry?

[XB] The automotive industry moves toward lights-out manufacturing, enabling 24/7 production while reducing labour costs and human error. Supply chains become more resilient and responsive, adapting quickly to demand changes. However, it also demands capital investment and workforce reskilling. Ultimately, this transformation will accelerate innovation, shorten production cycles and make automotive manufacturing more sustainable and competitive in the global market.