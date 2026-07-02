Interplas 2026: Looking ahead to the future of UK injection moulding

Veronica Edmunds, Business Development Manager at Haitian UK/PMM shares her Interplas 2026 experience, highlighting what particularly stood out from her panel discussion on the future of the UK plastics industry.

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There are a few things more capable of raising my heart rate than being invited onto a stage in front of a room full of industry experts. When Giulia kindly asked me to join the Interplas panel discussion on the future of UK injection moulding, my first thought was that she had clearly mistaken me for someone far more qualified and articulate. Fortunately, once it started, it proved to be one of the many enjoyable aspects of the show.

It provided an opportunity for an open and honest debate about the current state of the UK injection moulding industry and what needs to change before we meet again at the next Interplas in 2029. While there is much to celebrate in terms of innovation, technical expertise and the resilience of British moulders, there was also a recognition that the industry faces significant challenges if it is to remain competitive on the global stage.

One of the themes that resonated throughout the conversation was the need for greater investment in modern manufacturing technology. The UK continues to have the oldest installed bases of injection moulding machinery in Europe. While many companies have achieved impressive results from existing equipment, there comes a point where older technology limits efficiency, productivity and sustainability.

Modern machinery offers substantial advantages in energy consumption, process consistency, automation capability and overall operating costs. Energy costs were another major topic of discussion. UK manufacturers continue to operate in one of the most expensive energy markets in Europe, creating a significant disadvantage compared with competitors in other regions. Rising energy prices place additional pressure on margins and can discourage investment. As an industry, we need policies and initiatives that support manufacturing competitiveness and encourage investment in efficient production technologies, but I’ll leave the politics of this discussion to others.

Automation was also identified as an area where the UK must improve. Compared with many other developed manufacturing economies, levels of automation within UK injection moulding remain relatively low. Automation should not be viewed as a replacement for skilled people but as a means of enhancing productivity and quality while enabling employees to focus on higher-value activities.

When asked what I hope will have changed by the time Interplas returns in 2029, my response was straightforward. I hope we will no longer have Europe’s oldest fleet of injection moulding machines, the highest energy costs or the lowest levels of automation. Achieving progress in these areas would significantly strengthen the competitiveness of UK manufacturing and create a more sustainable future for the industry.

The discussion was both challenging and encouraging. While the industry faces obstacles, there is also a clear willingness to embrace change. If we can combine investment, innovation and a commitment to continuous improvement, I am confident that the UK injection moulding sector can look forward to a stronger and more competitive future by 2029.

Personally, I thoroughly enjoyed it. The opportunity to challenge ideas, share perspectives and learn from others across the industry was a reminder of why events like Interplas remain so valuable. By the end, I was even beginning to enjoy myself—although perhaps not quite enough to volunteer for the next panel just yet.