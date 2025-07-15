Japan Steel Works unveils 4,000-ton electronic injection moulding machine

Japan Steel Works (JSW) has unveiled what it is calling “the industry’s first ultra-large electronic injection moulding machine”, the J400F-22000H. With a clamping force of 4,000 metric tons, the system is ideal for use with exterior parts like bumpers and tailgates as well as the conversion of electric vehicle battery cases in plastic. Additionally, the system has a maximum injection volume of 22,000cm3 (approximately 18.6kg in PP equivalent).

According to JSW, there is growing demand from automotive manufacturers in Japan and around the world for this type of solution. Specifically in the United States, moulding machines of this variety are more commonly used by the agricultural and industrial machinery, general merchandise, and home appliance industries, aside from the automotive sector. Hydraulic systems that utilise hydraulic pressure as the drive source are most used in the 40,000-ton injection moulding machine market, but they face the following issues:

High operating costs due to its power consumption, cooling water, and hydraulic oil usage.

With poor operating precision, quality variations are likely.

The maximum speed and acceleration of mould opening/closing and injection operations are low, resulting in difficulty in shortening the production cycle.

To address these challenges, the company implemented an electronic system that enhances productivity, energy efficiency, and quality, all while benefiting from the solution’s unique, long-life, robust design.

Key features of the J400F-22000H: