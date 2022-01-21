CER Cleaning Equipment in Romania, a company of the German Kärcher Group, has been using machines, automation and auxiliaries from the WITTMANN Group for years. In late 2020 and early 2021, another 18 machines of the MacroPower series were installed at CER Cleaning Equipment.

× Expand WITTMANN BATTENFELD Kärcher Romania relies on WITTMANN BATTENFELD technology Production site of Kärcher Romania

Kärcher is the world's leading provider of efficient and resource-saving cleaning systems. In 2016, Kärcher started its own production of professional and home and garden vacuum cleaners in Romania with CER Cleaning Equipment based in Curtea de Arges. CER Cleaning Equipment is a 100 per cent subsidiary of the German Kärcher Group.

Since then, the WITTMANN Group has been supplying CER Cleaning Equipment with machines from the EcoPower and MacroPower series, robots and auxiliary equipment. The first 16 MacroPower machines in the clamping force range of 4,000 kN up to 11,000 kN were delivered in 2016. Due to the continuing growth and high demand, the delivery of a second batch of machines took place in 2018. Another factory building had to be constructed in 2020 with more machines, robots and a central material handling system.

At the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, WITTMANN BATTENFELD installed another batch of 18 machines from the MacroPower series in the clamping force range from 4,500 to 9,000 kN in the new CER facility. The machine park of CER Cleaning Equipment now comprises 44 machines of the MacroPower series and one EcoPower machine.

In addition to the technology from WITTMANN BATTENFELD, CER Cleaning Equipment is particularly valued for the co-operation with the local WITTMANN branch. Ion Bican, Managing Director of CER Cleaning Equipment, said: “The communication with the team from WITTMANN BATTENFELD Romania is excellent. The service we received after delivery of the equipment was very professional."