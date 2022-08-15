K 2022 visitors can expect Sodick’s most efficient IM technology yet

Sodick Europe will be showcasing its 30-tonne hydraulic hybrid GL30 injection moulding machine equipped with Sodick’s unique V-LINE technology at K 2022.

Sodick's 30-tonne hydraulic hybrid GL30 injection moulding machine

The model is suited to the production of very small, complex, high-precision, high value-added products in the medical, electronic, and precision instrumentation sectors. Sodick’s team of experts will be moulding 28-pin 0.35mm pitch micro connectors live in situ.

The GL30 will be utilising OPC UA communication tools to enable it to share data with other compatable machines, in accordance with the UMATI (Universal Machine Technology Interface) vision of increasing connectivity by the promotion and adoption of open, standardised interfaces.

According to a Sodick press release, the compact GL30 is known for its enhanced stability, traceability, and usability, alongside a portfolio of advanced injection moulding functions, direct pressure mould clamping and the company’s new Total Servo Drive system, which has been designed to further improve operational accuracy and energy consumption.

The concept behind the V-LINE technology is to separate the injection and plasticisation processes in one unit, resulting in accurate, rapid, and repeatable resin injection; suppressing outgassing, reducing fibre fracture, and preventing backflow.

The V-LINE technology ensures stability in the key areas of the melt condition of the resin, the density of weighed resin and in the true fill volume. These are achieved using a Linear Servo Drive to control the low inertia plunger, providing rapid acceleration, sharp stopping, and accurate acceleration/deceleration.

The GL30 will also showcase its efficiency in terms of quick start to production, improved ratio of crushed and recycled material and mould damage prevention, as well as increased plunger durability.