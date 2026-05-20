Kistler announces a greater emphasis on usability and standardisation options following user feedback. Software version updates will see enhancements to quality assurance for injection moulding applications, with a focus on the medical device manufacturing sector.

× Expand Kistler Kistler unveils quality assurance software features for medical injection moulding

The ComoNeo 9.0 process monitoring software allows users to standardise process templates across multiple locations. Also, the hardware will feature a more powerful processor that better supports AI applications like ComoNeoPREDICT, as well as analysis functions for multi-cavity injection moulding. While the process and production management software platform, AkvisIO 9.0, is receiving an update that speeds up the overview of key production data, simplifying data-driven troubleshooting in day-to-day manufacturing.

“The new features in AkvisIO 9.0 and ComoNeo 9.0 are based on user requests, particularly those we received from the medical technology sector. However, all users will benefit, regardless of their field,” said Daniel Kormann, Head of Business Centre Medical at Kistler. “With the improved usability and the various options for customisation and standardisation, our new versions are specifically designed to simplify onboarding for new users.”

The AkvisIO 9.0 has received a customisable dashboard on its ‘Home’ screen. This provides production and quality managers with an instant overview of all connected ComoNeo process monitoring systems. The addition of colour-coding allows users to quickly understand machine utilisation, production quality, and current scrap rates. If an injection moulding machine exceeds the defined quality limits, an alarm will be triggered. Then, users can switch to the production history and select time windows by shift change or production batch, helping to quickly identify the cause of the error.

Martial Willimann, Product Manager for Medical Products & Data Solutions and responsible for AkvisIO at Kistler, added, “It was important to us not only to provide injection moulding companies with greater clarity, but also to give them more flexibility to customise the dashboard to their own needs and to simplify its use. Anyone who spots an anomaly can now dive right into root cause analysis with a single click – making the dashboard a direct gateway to troubleshooting. This makes troubleshooting in real-world production significantly easier and faster.”

In terms of visualisation features, AkvisIO 9.0 now allows users to overlay multiple production trends during multi-cavity injection moulding and quickly draw conclusions about individual cavities using colour coding. Pre-configured trend pre-sets based on key process values offer quick results and can be adapted to relevant parameters.

AkvisIO 9.0 guides users through the visualisation options more effectively. While the system offers process engineers a visualisation path optimised for troubleshooting, quality management staff have a workflow tailored to OEM reporting and traceability.

“All views are linked, making it easy to understand relationships across the system. For example, if a particular error keeps recurring after a certain number of cycles, I can easily identify it and, with just a few clicks, track what is happening in the process at that point,” said Willimann.

To better support users operating across multiple locations in their standardisation efforts, the ComoNeo software allows templates for trends and evaluation objects (EOs) to be created centrally and individually. Said templates can be used across locations and production lines on different ComoNeo process monitoring systems, ensuring traceability. The new balance view highlights differences between individual cavities. ComoNeoMULTIFLOW supports the automated control and balancing of individual cavities in multi-cavity injection moulding.

Now, firmware management for all ComoNeo process monitoring systems is handled via AkvisIO 9.0. The platform waits until ComoNeo is no longer in production mode and performs the update without disrupting ongoing production.

Kistler is also introducing more powerful system hardware, delivering higher performance for both current and future AI applications and also suited for multi-cavity setups. A faster processor (CPU) allows users to view pressure curves from multiple cavities smoothly, while users who need additional load inputs can flexibly expand ComoNeo with a new extension kit.