At K 2022, KraussMaffei will be demonstrating how purity and quality are key to the production of sensitive products in medical technology, and how efficiency and cost-efficiency are also increasingly critical.

KraussMaffei to demonstrate maximum cleanroom efficiency during K 2022 PX 200-1400

The machinery manufacturer will aim to demonstrate how its all-electric PX 200-1400 in a cleanroom design can achieve all four. Caps for insulin pens will be manufactured with maximum precision under cleanroom conditions, in short cycle times and with minimum use of resources such as energy and materials.

At the KraussMaffei booth (Hall 15, Booth C24-D24), each shot will yield 96 caps for polypropylene in a cycle time of six seconds and a shot weight of 105g.

Even greater energy savings will be showcased with the Orca mould cooling system from Jurke Engineering. The system is fully integrated into the MC6 machine control system. Unlike a conventional water distributor, the system uses ultrasound to measure the flow velocity and quantity. This takes place from the outside and without making contact with the medium. As a result, the Orca distributor block does not have any cross-section narrowing, meaning fewer pressure losses. Energy efficiency is improved, the cycle time drops and the quantity produced per hour is boosted.

Additional partners for the trade show exhibit are Männer (moulds), Max Petek (laminar flowboxes), ExxonMobil (PP material), Gammaflux (hot runner controllers) and Getecha (grinders).

The PX 200 is part of KraussMaffei’s circular economy circuit at K 2022. After shredding, the manufactured insulin pen caps serve as the basis for an upcycling process with a ZE 28 BluePower twin-screw extruder. A variety of additives are added, blended and homogenised. The recompound this yields will reach the next injection moulding machine, the new powerMolding 1300-11900 with a clamping force of 13,000 kN, which will turn it into an automotive front-end carrier made of 100 per cent recycled material.

The complete material cycle also integrates many new digital solutions with which savings can be achieved for energy consumption and carbon emissions.