KraussMaffei unveils cost-effective powerMolding machinery range

KraussMaffei introduces the powerMolding range, a cost-effective solution manufactured in Asia, fully backed by KraussMaffei’s European centre of excellence and global servicing network.
KraussMaffei
These two-platen injection moulding machines offer the reliable quality, service and aftersales support expected from KraussMaffei, with automation integration and a lower cost of ownership and quick delivery.
Designed to meet the demands of today's fast-paced manufacturing markets, powerMolding machines offer:
Simple
- Cost-effective price point
- Fast availability
- Easy to operate
Reliable
- High precision and repeatability
- Proven and robust machine design
- Ongoing support from KraussMaffei UK and the Global KraussMaffei service team
Flexible
- Easy to connect linear and industrial robots
- Digital data exchange and tracking
- Pick-and-place with LRX EasyControl
With the release of the powerMolding range, KraussMaffei aims to support and advise a wider range of manufacturing companies in the UK and Ireland, in a variety of industries.