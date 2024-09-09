KraussMaffei unveils cost-effective powerMolding machinery range

KraussMaffei introduces the powerMolding range, a cost-effective solution manufactured in Asia, fully backed by KraussMaffei’s European centre of excellence and global servicing network. 

These two-platen injection moulding machines offer the reliable quality, service and aftersales support expected from KraussMaffei, with automation integration and a lower cost of ownership and quick delivery.  

Designed to meet the demands of today's fast-paced manufacturing markets, powerMolding machines offer:

Simple 

  • Cost-effective price point 
  • Fast availability 
  • Easy to operate 

Reliable 

  • High precision and repeatability 
  • Proven and robust machine design 
  • Ongoing support from KraussMaffei UK and the Global KraussMaffei service team 

Flexible 

  • Easy to connect linear and industrial robots 
  • Digital data exchange and tracking 
  • Pick-and-place with LRX EasyControl  

With the release of the powerMolding range, KraussMaffei aims to support and advise a wider range of manufacturing companies in the UK and Ireland, in a variety of industries. 

