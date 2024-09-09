KraussMaffei unveils cost-effective powerMolding machinery range

KraussMaffei introduces the powerMolding range, a cost-effective solution manufactured in Asia, fully backed by KraussMaffei’s European centre of excellence and global servicing network.

× Expand KraussMaffei

These two-platen injection moulding machines offer the reliable quality, service and aftersales support expected from KraussMaffei, with automation integration and a lower cost of ownership and quick delivery.

Designed to meet the demands of today's fast-paced manufacturing markets, powerMolding machines offer:

Simple

Cost-effective price point

Fast availability

Easy to operate

Reliable

High precision and repeatability

Proven and robust machine design

Ongoing support from KraussMaffei UK and the Global KraussMaffei service team

Flexible

Easy to connect linear and industrial robots

Digital data exchange and tracking

Pick-and-place with LRX EasyControl

With the release of the powerMolding range, KraussMaffei aims to support and advise a wider range of manufacturing companies in the UK and Ireland, in a variety of industries.