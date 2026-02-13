Large-tonnage Borche BU1800-V now in full production at Glendenning Plastics

Following the successful delivery and installation at their West Midlands facility, the Borche BU1800-V two-platen machine is now fully commissioned and in full production at Glendenning Plastics.

This high-tonnage addition represents a significant milestone for the site, providing the capacity and technical capability required to meet increasing demand for large-format mouldings.

The BU1800-V, the largest machine in the Glendenning fleet, is currently producing a range of garden and horticultural products for the company’s well-known Garland Products brand. By utilising Borche’s two-platen technology, the machine offers a compact footprint relative to its 1800-tonne clamping force, allowing the business to maximise floor space efficiency without compromising on shot weight or tool dimensions.

A key feature of this installation is the integrated Auto Tie Bar Removal System. This technology allows for the automatic withdrawal of a tie bar during the tool change process, facilitating the side-loading of large or complex moulds. For a high-volume manufacturer like Glendenning Plastics, this significantly reduces downtime and improves health and safety protocols for the engineering team.

As with the existing 11 Borche machines on-site, the BU1800-V is equipped with servo-hydraulic drive technology. This system ensures that energy is only consumed during the active parts of the moulding cycle, contributing to the site’s ongoing efforts to manage operational costs and reduce total power consumption. The machine is working in tandem with a Sepro robotic system to ensure repeatable cycle times and consistent part quality.

The commissioning of this machine coincides with the opening of Glendenning Plastics’ new warehouse facility on the Pensnett Estate. This dual investment in production and logistics infrastructure positions the company for further growth within the UK and international markets.

Borche Machinery UK has supported Glendenning Plastics for over 12 years, and the successful integration of this latest machine reinforces our commitment to providing reliable, energy-efficient solutions backed by local engineering support. We look forward to seeing the continued success of the Garland Products range as production scales up on this new flagship machine.