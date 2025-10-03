Level Up! Your Flexibility – Haitian at K 2025

With open interfaces, a new IML system, robotics, peripheral devices, and the Go Factory MES, Haitian will demonstrate at K 2025 how modular automation and digitalisation increase flexibility in injection moulding production.

× Expand Haitian

Together with its sister company Haitian Smart Solutions, Haitian International will present a comprehensive range of solutions for the automation and digitalisation of manufacturing cells at K 2025. The focus will be on solutions offering maximum flexibility for customers.

Open Integration

The Open Integration concept is based on seamless integration. All Haitian and Zhafir machines are equipped with all common Euromap interfaces. Users can freely select and connect their peripherals and automation systems. This provides a future-proof basis for individual manufacturing cells.

Premiere: IML system developed in-house

A particular highlight is the new in-mould labelling system. In combination with the new 5th generation Zhafir Zeres F electric packaging machine, it creates a complete solution from a single source. Uniform control and plug-and-play integration reduce set-up times and increase process reliability.

Haitian linear robots from “Hilectro”

At K Show, the latest generation of Hilectro linear robots is presented for the flexible automation of injection moulding processes. Robots are available for clamping forces ranging from 40 to 8,800 tonnes, can handle loads from 4 to 150 kg and can achieve positioning accuracy of up to ±0.02 mm. EtherCAT bus communication and integrated safety and energy-saving functions support precise, fast, and efficient processes.

Peripheral devices

In the field of peripherals, Haitian Smart Solutions offers a wide range of material preparation and – processing equipment, temperature control units, and conveyor and dosing devices that impress with their ease of use and economical operation. The devices can be integrated into automation concepts in a modular way and are designed for reliable series production.

MES solution Go Factory

Digitalisation as an integral part of Haitian: with the Go Factory Cloud, Haitian Smart Solutions delivers a free of charge MES that is integrated into all machines ex works. Functions such as real-time monitoring, automatic fault messages, central process data storage, and TV dashboards are all included. This makes it quick and easy to get started with digital production with minimal investment.