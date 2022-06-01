During KUTENO Kunststofftechnik Nord (9-11 May 2022), Bexte Kunststoff-Technik (BKT) presented details of a co-operation agreement with LK IMM Europe s.r.l., the Italian subsidiary of China-based LK Machinery International Limited.

LK machinery comes to Europe in time for K 2022 POTENZA (800 to 10,000 kN)

According to this agreement, BKT will distribute injection moulding machines in the German market, as well as take care of the commissioning and follow-up services. The machinery, destined for the European market, can be characterised by a maximum of process-relevant measuring and control technology from Germany and its neighbouring countries. Control technology is supplied by Austria-based KEBA.

The LK/BKT agreement lists those machines for which both partners have evaluated promising sales potential in Europe. For example, the servo-hydraulic toggle POTENZA (800 to 10,000 kN clamping force), the all-electric ELETTRICA (1,000 to 6,800 kN) and the High-Speed LENA-HS, (2,000 to 4,000 kN) which is suitable for the mass production of parts for the packaging industry.

The partnership expects that by October, and in time for K 2022, further expansion of the machinery’s presence in Europe will have taken place following the BKT model, which is “partnership by competence”, according to Andreas Bexte, Managing Director: “[L]ong-lasting, reliable, economical products with the highest level of European quality, to guarantee comprehensive service and to respect customer expectations – and to do this in direct dialogue with the designers, manufacturers and suppliers of injection moulding equipment."

BKT also represents ancillary equipment from well-known manufacturers in order to build a “complete manufacturing cell”.

Luigi Tondi, Sales and Business Development Director at LK IMM Europe, will personally exhibit LK machinery at K 2022 from Hall 13, Stand B45. He said: [W]e will be demonstrating industrially realistic productivity on three newly designed injection moulding machines. The all-electric ELETTRICA, with 1,300 kN clamping force, produces high-precision parts in very short cycle times. A LENA with 3,000 kN demonstrates its advantages in the field of high-speed packaging. The 5,500 kN FORZA will show prospective customers what the new two-platen clamping system offers – namely, generous space for moulding with minimum space requirements."