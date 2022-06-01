LK machinery comes to Europe in time for K 2022

by

During KUTENO Kunststofftechnik Nord (9-11 May 2022), Bexte Kunststoff-Technik (BKT) presented details of a co-operation agreement with LK IMM Europe s.r.l., the Italian subsidiary of China-based LK Machinery International Limited.

According to this agreement, BKT will distribute injection moulding machines in the German market, as well as take care of the commissioning and follow-up services. The machinery, destined for the European market, can be characterised by a maximum of process-relevant measuring and control technology from Germany and its neighbouring countries. Control technology is supplied by Austria-based KEBA.

The LK/BKT agreement lists those machines for which both partners have evaluated promising sales potential in Europe. For example, the servo-hydraulic toggle POTENZA (800 to 10,000 kN clamping force), the all-electric ELETTRICA (1,000 to 6,800 kN) and the High-Speed LENA-HS, (2,000 to 4,000 kN) which is suitable for the mass production of parts for the packaging industry.

The partnership expects that by October, and in time for K 2022, further expansion of the machinery’s presence in Europe will have taken place following the BKT model, which is “partnership by competence”, according to Andreas Bexte, Managing Director: “[L]ong-lasting, reliable, economical products with the highest level of European quality, to guarantee comprehensive service and to respect customer expectations – and to do this in direct dialogue with the designers, manufacturers and suppliers of injection moulding equipment."

BKT also represents ancillary equipment from well-known manufacturers in order to build a “complete manufacturing cell”.

Luigi Tondi, Sales and Business Development Director at LK IMM Europe, will personally exhibit LK machinery at K 2022 from Hall 13, Stand B45. He said: [W]e will be demonstrating industrially realistic productivity on three newly designed injection moulding machines. The all-electric ELETTRICA, with 1,300 kN clamping force, produces high-precision parts in very short cycle times. A LENA with 3,000 kN demonstrates its advantages in the field of high-speed packaging. The 5,500 kN FORZA will show prospective customers what the new two-platen clamping system offers – namely, generous space for moulding with minimum space requirements."

Tags

by

INJECTION MOULDING MACHINERY

LATEST MACHINERY NEWS

EXTRUSION MACHINERY

RECYCLING MACHINERY

ANCILLARY MACHINES AND MATERIAL HANDLING

ROBOTICS AND AUTOMATION

LATEST INSIGHT, ANALYSIS AND OPINION

FEATURED EVENTS NEWS