Localized Manufacturing for Europe and MEA: Haitian Serbia

Following the completion of construction in August and the gradual relocation into the new facility from September 2025 onwards, Haitian’s manufacturing facility in Serbia has become an important part of the company’s international production network.

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As one of the company’s five production facilities outside China, it supports Haitian’s “Think Global, Act Local” strategy, strengthening its presence in Europe and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

With an initial investment of more than €120 million, the facility in Ruma covers a total area of 250,000 m², including 60,000 m² of production space and around 4,500 m² for administration, customer support, and training facilities. Today, the site is supported by more than 100 local Serbian employees together with experienced Chinese specialists, combining regional expertise with Haitian’s global manufacturing know-how.

For 2026, Haitian Serbia is expected to produce 500 - 600 injection molding machines for customers in Europe and MEA, with a continued focus on servo-hydraulic injection molding machines, such as the Haitian Mars Series with toggle and the Haitian Jupiter Series with two-platen technology. Both series are available in different configurations for a wide range of applications and industries.

From 2027 onwards, Haitian will include the Zhafir Zeres electric series in its production plans. This will further expand the range of machines available locally and provide plastics processors in the region with faster access to both servo-hydraulic and electric solutions. In addition to producing machines, Haitian Serbia serves as a central hub for spare parts in Europe and the Middle East. The facility maintains an extensive inventory of spare parts for all major machine series to ensure prompt availability and shorter response times.

The Serbian facility has obtained several certifications, underlining Haitian’s commitment to quality, environmental responsibility, and occupational safety.

• ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System

• ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System

• ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System

Beyond producing injection moulding machines, Haitian Serbia will support the expansion of other Haitian divisions in Europe. A particular focus will be on automation from Haitian Smart Solutions, including robotics, auxiliary equipment, integrated production cells, and turnkey manufacturing concepts.

A key next step is the further development of localised engineering, R&D, and product development capabilities. Local teams specialising in mechanical, hydraulic, and electrical systems will support the adaptation and development of market-oriented solutions for European processors. This will help Haitian align machine technology more closely with regional production requirements, application trends, and customer-specific needs.

Haitian Serbia Open House 2026

On September 22 - 24, 2026, Haitian Serbia will host its first official Open House event for customers, partners, and industry representatives. The event will provide direct insight into the manufacturing capabilities, application technology, automation concepts, and integrated production solutions.

Visitors will also gain a broader perspective on Haitian’s regional manufacturing strategy and the future role of the Serbian facility within the company’s global footprint.