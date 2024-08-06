LWB Steinl strengthens European sales activities

LWB Steinl GmbH & Co. KG, a manufacturer in the field of injection moulding machines, has significantly bolstered its sales activities across Europe.

With new distribution partners in Scandinavia, the Western Balkans, as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, LWB Steinl is expanding its market presence and customer support in these regions.

Expand LWB Peter Radosai, sales director of LWB

The new partners include:

SAXE for the Scandinavian market

TriProject for the Western Balkans

Limas for the Czech Republic and Slovakia

These strategic partnerships underscore LWB Steinl's commitment to providing optimal support to its customers in Europe and facilitating access to innovative solutions in the injection moulding sector.

“With the expansion of our sales team and these new partnerships, we are taking an important step in our growth strategy,” explained Peter Radosai, sales director of LWB. “We are confident that through our collaboration with SAXE, TriProject, and Limas, we will further strengthen our market position in Europe and offer our customers even better service.”