The RGE Group has made a major investment in excess of £1m at its white goods factory site in Yate, near Bristol.

× Expand Major Investment at RGE Group Yate plant RGE Group Yate plant

The company has taken delivery of four new Borche machines, with the Yate site acquiring two new Borche BU700 tonne machines and a new 120 tonne machine. The fourth will be installed at RGE’s other manufacturing base in Whittlesey, Peterborough. All machines feature robotics from Sepro.

The RGE production facility at Yate supplies finished key moulded components direct to their customer’s assembly line on site.

The new Borche BU700 tonne machines are of the compact Two Platen design and equipped with the Auto Tie Bar removal system for ease of tool loading. RGE, established in 1965, is a family-owned business which includes three manufacturing locations in the UK alongside several overseas operations including plants in Lithuania and China.

Across the group, RGE have a production capacity of over 150 moulding machines up to 3150 tons. The company are able to offer a full component design service together with a fully equipped inhouse toolroom and mould making facility, as well as printing, labelling and product assembly capabilities. In addition to white goods, RGE also serves a wide range of other market sectors and have established a number of in-house own branded products within office furniture and chair bases, as well as various products for material handling applications, including crates, pallets and containers.

Dan Leach, RGE Group Managing Director, said: “We are delighted with the performance of our new Borche machines and for delivering the necessary energy savings that we require.”