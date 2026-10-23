Meadex strengthens technical moulding capability with new Borche investment

Ross-on-Wye based established trade moulder Meadex is continuing its ongoing facility upgrades with the purchase of a new Borche Bi260-tonne injection moulding machine, scheduled for delivery this October.

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The investment marks over 13-years of partnership between Meadex and Borche Machinery UK, reflecting a long-standing trust in Borche’s technology advantages, proven cost-effectiveness, and reliable local support.

Celebrating more than 40-years of engineering experience, Meadex has established itself as a technical moulder capable of processing a wide range of challenging materials, including high-specification plastics, rubber, and silicone. Operating from their established facility in Ross-on-Wye, the company supports a diverse roster of demanding sectors, including aerospace, defence, healthcare, automotive, agriculture, food, and water.

Meadex’s comprehensive manufacturing setup includes machinery capacities up to 400 tonnes, specialist compression moulding, and developing ISO Class 7 cleanroom. Under the capable leadership of Managing Director, Mark Bourne, who brings extensive technical expertise, Meadex is actively executing a long-term growth strategy as part of the Stamford Group. The business continues to invest heavily in people, modern machinery, advanced automation, and infrastructure to ensure maximum efficiency and quality for its valued customer base.

The incoming Borche Bi260-tonne machine features Borche’s proven servo-hydraulic drive technology, delivering high repeatability and precision alongside significantly lower energy consumption compared to conventional moulding machines.

Terry O’Reilly, Sales Director at Borche Machinery UK, commented: "We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with Mark and the team at Meadex. Having worked with them for over 13-years, it’s fantastic to see their business continue to grow and innovate. Meadex has an outstanding reputation for handling complex, high-precision technical moulding, and we’re proud that Borche machinery remains a trusted part of their production fleet as they invest for the future."

The new Bi260 will arrive on-site in October, where it will be installed, commissioned, and integrated directly into Meadex’s active production lines by Borche UK’s West Midlands engineering team.