Meusburger develops new hot runner controller

Meusburger has created a new hot runner controller. The company claims that the profiTEMP IM is a compact, handy and powerful hot runner control unit.

× Expand Untitled design - 1

The company claims that the profiTEMP IM hot runner controller enables temperature control with a short heating phase. According to Meusburger the controller can be tailored to the requirements of injection moulders, with the control unit for 12 control zones, 5 operating modes per zone and 4 heating variants.

Meusburger was quick to note some of what it believes are the most prominent advantages of the new controller over similar products on the market. This includes technologically driven features such as internal or USB storage of mould data, the 15-language interface, touch screen and the ability to retrieve stored data for what the company believe will lead to a quicker process.

The company was also keen to stress that the product was an incredibly safe operator. This included the idea that the machine can detect leakages of plastic in Real time, the addition of a load guard should the machine short circuit, power limitation to prevent overloads and password protection.