MGS showcases growth and innovation at Interplas

Go big or go home is MGS’s motto at Interplas 2026. Marking the company’s busiest ever start to the year, MGS announces that their biggest exhibition stand to date (Q81) will be overflowing with exciting projects and a full selection of interesting technical experts.

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Presenting its progression since Judson Smythe, Mark Preston and Neil Garrity assumed full ownership, the entire team will showcase how it is steering the Lancashire-based business to new heights.

Throughout the exhibition, visitors will get a rare chance to engage with specialists from every department, including sales and marketing, procurement and technical toolmakers. “This provides a unique opportunity for attendees to meet the people behind our business, ask questions and gain insight into MGS’s expansion, the enhancement of our capabilities and our dedication to innovation,” explains Business Development Manager Chloe Maine.

Discover more with daily focus

Attending Interplas 2026 will be the usual familiar management and sales faces. In addition, MGS will shine a daily spotlight on specific operational aspects of the business.

On day one (2nd June) explore the sales and marketing efforts and some of the latest engineering and design projects, including revolutionary new materials they are working with. Discover how advanced moulding techniques, materials selection and process optimisation drive success in complex projects.

Wednesday (3rd June) is dedicated to exploring MGS’s procurement support and how the team go about optimising value while continuing to maintain the highest manufacturing and customer satisfaction standards.

Wrapping up the event on Thursday (4th June), meet the company’s tooling experts. Hear about MGS’s in-house expansion and dedicated new tool room, and how this agility is accelerating prototyping and product development.

“This has been an unprecedented 18 months. Alongside countless business wins, diversification of our technical product portfolio, expansion into more units and investments in new machinery, we have reduced our CO2 emissions by nearly 50% in five years. It has been a collective effort and we are eager for you to meet the people that have helped us every step,” comments Managing Director Judson Smythe.