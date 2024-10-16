Milacron launches its all-electric injection moulding machine: the eQ180

Milacron is ready to introduce its new all-electric injection moulding machine using monosandwich technology at Fakuma 2024. The eQ180 enables the production of multi-layer parts, using post-consumer recyclable (PCR) materials.

Despite having co-pioneered the technology over 30 years ago, Milacron has integrated it into an all-electric machine platform only recently.

The eQ180 has 4-cavity injection moulding machine clamps with a force of 180 metric tons and a screw diameter of 50mm. It also has an electrical mono extruder with a 40mm diameter screw and performs with a shot weight of 96g and a cycle time of 61,5 seconds.

In the monosandwich process, the core component material is metered in the main injection unit and the skin component is at the front of the core component. When injected into the mould, the main virgin component flows into the cavity before the core component. The sandwich construction enables PCR materials to be used inside and virgin materials outside.

"Today, the monosandwich process is more relevant than ever before, as most processors have become very aware of how their production impacts the circular economy,” said Alexander Boos, Managing Director of Milacron Europe. “By integrating PCR into the core of the injection moulded part, upwards of 60% of the core can be recyclable material with our eQ180.”

