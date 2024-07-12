Nestal injection moulding machine for SKZ site in Horb am Neckar

Key Highlights:

Injection moulding machine manufacturer Netstal is providing the SKZ Plastics Center in Horb am Neckar with an Elion 1200-510 injection moulding machine.

The modern Elion 1200-510 machine is available for injection moulding training courses in Horb am Neckar.

The new addition to the technical centre has an all-electric drive and a clamping force of 1,200 kN.

× Expand SKZ (From left) Uwe Telinde (managing director NETSTAL Deutschland GmbH), Thomas Fischer (senior trainer Injection Moulding SKZ Horb am Neckar), Peter Schmid (head of Application & Training NETSTAL Maschinen AG), André Liebscher (area sales manager South, NETSTAL Deutschland GmbH) and Jürgen Kern (site manager SKZ Horb am Neckar) at the handover of the new injection moulding machine in Horb am Neckar on June 25, 2024.

Injection moulding machine manufacturer Netstal is providing the SKZ Plastics Center in Horb am Neckar with an Elion 1200-510 injection moulding machine. The official machine handover took place on June 25, 2024. The Elion 1200-510 with a clamping force of 1,200 kN will be used in future for the extensive training activities in injection moulding at the Horb am Neckar site.

Courses for career changers and specialists

The machine will enhance the existing range of training courses in Horb - including "Machine Operator" or "Certified Setter", as well as courses on injection moulding defects or sampling of injection moulds. The course program includes course options for career changers and specialists. The injection moulding unit from the Elion series is characterized by low noise emissions and optimum energy efficiency. With injection compression moulding (ICM), new fields of application can also be opened up.

Keeping machinery up to date

"We are very pleased about our first injection moulding machine from Netstal at SKZ. Especially in times of a shortage of skilled workers, it is important to keep the machinery up to date in order to work with the latest technology. We would like to thank Netstal for their support and are pleased to be able to offer our participants courses at a very high technical level," said Jürgen Kern, site manager of the SKZ in Horb am Neckar.

Access to advanced machines

"We are proud to provide the SKZ with a machine and thus support training and further education in the plastics industry here in Germany. It is crucial that skilled workers have access to advanced machines to develop their skills in plastics processing," explained Uwe Telinde, managing director of Netstal Deutschland GmbH, at the handover of the machine.