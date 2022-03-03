Netstal goes back to the drawing board with sustainable new machine design

Targetting thin-walled packaging applications, the new launch from Netstal’s Elios series, the 4500, features re-designed drive components, adding to its green credentials.

× Expand The Netstal Elios 4500 Machines in the Elios series recover kinetic energy, which is reused in the form of hydraulic energy throughout the system.

The Swiss IMM maker says the re-design means it can “significantly” shorten the dry cycle time of the smallest model with 4500 kN, while reducing power consumption.

With sustainability being high on the agenda, particularly for packaging manufacturers, shorter cycle times and energy efficiency were important factors in the design of the Elios 4500.

"By intelligently redesigning the actuating elements in the clamping unit, we were able to completely eliminate the hydro mechanical part of the drive and thus realise a purely electric drive train. For our customers, this makes the Elios 4500 even more productive. At the same time, they achieve further savings in electricity costs," said Marcel Christen, product manager at Netstal.

The changes have resulted in the drying time of the Elios 4500 being reduced by 0.1 seconds, bringing the total time to 1.4 seconds.

With regards to the Euromap dry cycle, energy consumption is reduced by 7 kW. The elimination of the hydro mechanical components for operating the toggle lever also results in a 450mm reduction in the machine length. "This is an advantage for our customers that should not be underestimated, if the space saved in the production hall can be used profitably elsewhere," said Marcel Christen.

In the clamping units of the larger variants with 5500, 6500, 7500, 8800 and 10000 kN, the patented drive concept for actuating the toggle lever continues to be effective. "For the higher clamping forces, the hybrid drive remains the ideal synthesis to ensure the optimum combination of speed and energy efficiency. It consists of an electrically driven double gear rack and pinion and a synchronously interacting hydro mechanical actuator that ensures the build-up of the maximum clamping force," explains Marcel Christen.

The dry cycle time of the Elios range is between 1.4 and 2.2 seconds, depending on the model. Machines in the series recover kinetic energy, which is reused in the form of hydraulic energy throughout the system.