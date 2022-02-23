Omega Plastics boosts domestic micro moulding stronghold

Omega Plastics has installed a new precision IntElect 50-tonne machine from Sumitomo (SHI) Demag. Supplied with two interchangeable barrels and screws, the quick-change system gives Omega Plastics the flexibility to produce micro-structured components with a shot weight of less than 0.1g up to 22g, supporting the surge in UK OEMs seeking to nearshore and procure plastic parts from local suppliers.

Pre-pandemic, Omega Plastics observed an unprecedented shift among OEMs towards single-contract domestic sourcing. Winning multiple new opportunities in the automotive, medical device, optics and electronic fields, the new all-electric addition has enabled Omega to upscale its Micro Injection Moulding (MIM) offering.

Despite the reduction in component sizes, the company opted for a larger IntElect 50-tonne machine with a 360mm square tie bar and mould space for added production flexibility and to accommodate complex mould designs.

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag spokesperson Ashlee Gough said: “This level of precision is only attainable with all-electric ‘direct drive’ technology. Conventional hydraulic machines typically struggle to manage fluid compressibility, which can have a detrimental effect on the consistency of the screw stroke.”

Ordinarily, a 50-tonne machine would be used to run all sorts of components with shot weights much larger than 0.1g. Having the option to rapidly swap between a 14mm screw and cylinder for micro parts and a 22mm option for larger precision and multi-cavity components, boosts production capacity for Omega. It also ensures that dosing is optimised to each application.

Gough continuyed: “The 14mm screw is the smallest capable of processing standard thermoplastic pellets for shot weights of 0.1g up to 9g. It facilitates the small shot weights and fine control required for MIM and enables users to manufacture components with dimensional accuracy requirements of a micron or less.” Conversely, the 22mm screw geometry can be used with a higher number of cavities to handle shot weights of between 3g and 22g.

Julian Jamieson, Group Operations Director, Omega plastics, added: “The machine is a great fit for our varying demands, particular the ease at which you can change the barrel to suit shot size requirements, reducing downtime and improving OEE.”