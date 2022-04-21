Pentagon makes another pressing investment

Pentagon Plastics has invested £35,000 in a ZERES (Hybrid) 40 tonne injection moulding machine.

The new ZERES (Hybrid) 40 arriving at Pentagon's Horsham facility

Purchased in early April 2022 from long-term supply partner Premier Moulding Machinery, the new addition will see Pentagon increase its electric and hybrid machine range. Injection moulders such as Pentagon agree that such machinery increases both production and energy efficiency.

The press size complements the lower clamp forces in Pentagon’s range and will be widely utilised for the production of medical components, as well as supporting other industry sectors for technical moulding production.

Selection parameters for the new moulding press have included energy efficiency and Pentagon anticipates that the ZERES will provide estimated annual savings of 47,352kWh in energy consumption and upwards of £6,000 per annum against older presses of similar size.

To accommodate the new press, the company has revised the layout of its manufacturing facility in Horsham, West Sussex, where the production offices have been relocated to a neighbouring building to provide additional workspace. This represents the next stage of expansion for Pentagon as the company aims to make maximum use of its existing floorspace whilst increasing productivity.

Pentagon has also recently invested in three new conveyors from TH Plastics, which have been proven to reduce the risk of waste product when running multi-cavity tools, and two new water heaters (model TT181) from Tool Temp to improve mould tool temperature control. A final April purchase for moulding has seen a new large screen display monitor being installed on the shop floor to deliver live Intouch monitoring of all the injection moulding presses.

2022 will see Pentagon Plastics commemorate its 50th anniversary.