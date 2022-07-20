Pentagon marks 50 years of technical moulding services

Plastic injection moulder and toolmaker Pentagon Plastics Ltd is marking its 50th year in business. Paul Edwards, owner and the son of founder Jim Edwards, has marked the milestone by closing early on 22 July to treat employees, both past and present, to an afternoon of all expenses paid hospitality.

Initially starting out as Small Batch Plastics in 1972 delivering low volume tooling and moulding, Pentagon has been on a journey of growth and, 50 years on, is now recognised as a reputable plastic injection moulder. The company is widely recognised for its extensive technical moulding capabilities.

Paul joined the company in 1994 and has been integral in implementing many business initiatives and played a pivotal role in the business growth over the years. He took over as Managing Director in 2011.

Jim had spent many years building up a solid customer base for the business which Pentagon is still supplying many of them today. Shortly after Paul’s Directorship was implemented, his father retired.

Some of the most significant changes over the years have been the growth in moulding capacity and scope of mould tool manufacture, implementation of a full ERP system, major premise refurbishment and the takeover of Phoenix Engineering which has now been fully incorporated to form Pentagon Tooling.

As a technical moulder, Pentagon facilitates full UK-based tooling and production services into a range of industry sectors, including medical, aviation, marine, construction, security, and electrical. In the very early days, the business diversified its activities to survive and grow.

The company’s technical moulding capabilities are second to none and technicians are experienced in the processing of all high engineering grades of thermoplastics. Pentagon’s moulding technicians are firmly focused on process optimisation and the principals of LEAN manufacturing run through all aspects of the business. This enables Pentagon’s customers to benefit from value for money and expert plastic injection moulding services.

Although the company celebrates its 50 years of success it acknowledges that it has not been easy. From recessions, off-shoring and re-shoring of manufacture, COVID-19 and Brexit, 50 years in business is being celebrated as a sensational achievement and the company continues to benefit from steady growth and reinvestment despite the adversities faced.

To mark the occasion, the workforce will come together for an afternoon of celebration.

Paul said: “It is an absolute honour to celebrate this business birthday with people who care for the business as much as I do. Many of us have now worked together for many years and have faced the highs and lows together. Without my father’s entrepreneurial initiative and every member of the team past and present, we would not be the buoyant UK manufacturing company that we are today.

“I am incredibly proud of the rich tapestry of our past and I look forward to our continued successes in the future.’

The Pentagon team will not only be celebrating the business achievements of the past 50 years but also looking ahead with optimism and excitement for what is to come.