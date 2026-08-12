Following Pentagon Plastics’ recent implementation of a comprehensive Environmental Management System (EMS), the company has found an opportunity to improve environmental performance and manufacturing capabilities by investing in new injection moulding technology. The move will see two ageing and energy-intensive injection moulding presses replaced with modern, energy-efficient Haitian Zeres V machines. This will reduce energy consumption and increase production capacity.

× Expand Pentagon Plastics Pentagon Plastics improves environmental performance and manufacturing capability

Pentagon Plastics is investing in a Haitian Zeres V 90-tonne press to replace its long-serving Sandretto Micro 50-tonne press. The new machine will provide greater control for a specific range of high-volume medical moulded components, expanding the company’s capabilities. Its second investment, a Haitian Zeres V 60-tonne press, will replace the existing Sandretto Micro 30-tonne press, boosting production capacity when it arrives in the new year.

Together, the two new machines are expected to save around 53,031kw/h of electricity per annum. Additionally, the investments will increase production efficiency and provide additional manufacturing capacity for future growth.