Pittsfield Plastics Engineering installs 1600-ton injection moulding machine

Pittsfield Plastics Engineering, LLC (PPE) has installed a new 1600-ton injection moulding machine designed for large-part moulding. Along with the related robotics and auxiliaries, the new machine will help the company meet the needs of its newest customer, who specialises in manufacturing septic tank products and services.

The plastics processor has installed a new large-tonnage Jupiter 14000 Series injection unit from Absolute Haitian Corp. PPE’s large-part injection moulding investment has aided the company’s growth strategy, resulting in an increase in business volume over the last several years.

“We’re excited about this new large-part capacity, which will not only meet the production needs of our new customer but also fill redundancies for current customers and potentially satisfy future growth opportunities,” said Bruce Dixon, CEO/CFO for PPE. “The investment also opens the door to new opportunities in large-part moulding with other existing and prospective customers in the industrial, electrical, and construction markets.”

The company also installed a 10-ton overhead crane from Konecranes of Springfield, Ohio, that also handles large moulds. This addition allows PPE to lift and position large-tonnage moulds, ensuring safe and efficient operations.

Key features of PPE’s injection moulding machine investment:

Features a shot size capability of up to 22 lb.

Manufactures a 14 lb shroud for septic grinder pumps.

Includes an HDPE part that’s 2 ft in diameter and around 10 inches tall.

The solution can also produce electronic insulation covers around 18 to 20 inches long, electrical covers 28 inches long, as well as canoe and kayak seats that range from 7.5 to 9 lbs.

Additionally, the machine installation features advanced automation systems, driven by a three-axis robot from Sepro. The company has built an automated work cell with end-of-arm tooling and a Keyence vision system. This will perform insert moulding, de-gating, and quality inspection processes.