Thornbury installs new IMM and ancillaries from Wittmann Battenfeld UK – hopes to cover new ground post-pandemic

Wittmann Battenfeld UK has supplied ISO 13485 qualified injection moulder Thornbury Manufacturing Limited (TML) with a new machine – with which TML says it plans to extend its reach after the disruption of the pandemic.

The Plymouth-based injection moulder has purchased a Wittmann SmartPowerXL120 injection moulding machine together with a Wittmann WP80 sprue picker robot.

The TML order also included equipment to comprise a complete manufacturing cell at the company. For the first time the business invested in Wittmann S3Net materials loading technology, as well as a Tempro Primus C90 mould temperature controller.

Adrian Walters, Wittmann Battenfeld UK sales engineer said: “The present time is still notable for difficult procurement conditions and disrupted supply chains. The convenience of our one-stop-shop is therefore coming in to its own - and is much appreciated by time-honoured customers and also new buyers.”

Walters added: “TML already has an extensive fleet of Wittmann Battenfeld injection moulding machines. We were therefore delighted on this occasion to support the moulding process with all the ancillary functions – automation, materials handling and temperature control.”

TML founder and owner Dick Walsh said: “Now that the pandemic appears to be subsiding, we are very keen to stretch our wings and cover new ground. As ever, we are never disappointed when we turn to our equipment partner, Wittmann Battenfeld UK.”

Walsh added: “We approached Adrian about replacing another brand of moulding machine and asked him to first recreate an existing guard chute on the shop floor. We then specified a need for a large platen area for the replacement, and were also interested in the Wittmann B8 control system. The SmartPower 120 fulfilled the bill on all counts – while also reducing the overall machine footprint.”

Founded as a contract moulder over twenty years ago, the TML business has grown from strength to strength since. The company now employs some 30 people operating on a site footprint of nearly 20,000 square feet.

Investment in new machinery and other equipment has helped TML to raise its production volumes through the recent pandemic.

TML’s medical and healthcare work has been steadily expanding to the point where it now comprises some 44% of total business and its ISO 13485 qualification (2016) was renewed some three years ago.