With any strategic investment in new technology, energy savings estimates and productivity promises can be persuasive. Yet, the proof was in the pudding for Lancashire moulding firm MGS Technical Plastics, who uncovered the value of their investments in two new IntElect 50 tonne injection moulding machines from Sumitomo (SHI) Demag UK. A series of process optimisation on-site assessments revealed a staggering 61 per cent reduction in energy consumption and 50 per cent improvement in productivity.

× Expand MGS Plastics Proving the case: Field support fast-tracks productivity and energy savings at MGS Technical Plastics

Joined by Group Application Engineer Sascha Heinemann and Ashlee Gough from Sumitomo (SHI) Demag UK, the Lancashire moulder welcomed the opportunity to participate in field tests post installation and uncover the true performance benefits of their newest investment. The results surpassed everyone’s expectations.

Without any performance adjustments, the MGS team, who installed the two IntElect machines at the start of 2022, had instantly observed a 20 per cent uptick in productivity. Part of a heavy investment drive by the Lancashire firm, which has a turnover growth target of £10m in the coming years, Technical Director Judson Smythe notes that having replaced almost 75 per cent of their machinery park since 2017, they felt primed to test the environmental benefits of all-electric injection moulding.

Describing sustainability as being the soul of the Blackburn firm, reliability had until this moment tainted how management viewed all-electric moulding machines. With just a few legacy machines left to replace, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s sales manager Ashlee Gough instilled the MGS management team with enough confidence to take the leap.

50 per cent productivity gain

Drawing on their own technical skills, MGS could see that the productivity and energy efficiency numbers were already stacking up. Taking a mould tool from an old 50-ton hydraulic and running it on one of the company’s new IntElect machines had increased productivity on most processing jobs by 20 per cent. Straight off the bat, without any processing adjustments, exclaims Judson. “What Sascha and Ashlee managed to impart was how to secure the next 30 per cent and reach the eye-watering 50 per cent productivity gain.” Proof that if you know where to look, these yields do exist.

Among the refinements, Sascha and the team demonstrated in-person the full potential of the parallel functions and how machine operatives could better utilise this technology and harness the benefits of the mould opening and closing speeds. Resulting in a 15 per cent reduction in cycle time on one application and a remarkable 50 per cent reduction in cycle time on another. “The team was blown away with how even the most basic functionalities on the IntElect leads to significant gains,” affirms Judson.

As their first all-electric install, parallel functions were new to the MGS team. Adding this functionality to conventional hydraulics requires additional pumps, which equates to extra energy consumption, notes Sales Manager Ashlee Gough.

Extrapolating these productivity enhancements into real production scenarios, Judson cites a recent moulding job where five weeks had been allocated for the run. Instead, the IntElect run took just three weeks to generate the same volume of components. Effectively, enabling MGS to pull forward on another product run and giving them two full weeks of extra manufacturing capacity.

“That’s a huge productivity and capacity gain in itself. For any mass manufacturer, that could be the difference between economic viability on a precision moulding line. It also gives MGS the crisis management tools to adjust production schedules and respond, as we did during the pandemic, to healthcare and NHS Covid demands,” claims Judson.

The technical director is also quick to highlight that this increased capacity can be gained within the same factory footprint without increasing the number of machines or skilled labour pool.

Truth, trust and teamwork

Environmental integrity is a core value at MGS. Realising the true extent of the sustainability promise, evidenced by like-for-like processing data, was another Eureka moment.

Sold on the ballpark figure of 50 per cent energy savings, the Sumitomo (SHI) Demag team initially used a part with a 19.4 second cycle time to estimate a reduction from 1.87 kW/h/kg on the Ergotech 50 ton machine to 0.78 kW/h/Kg when processing the same component on an IntElect. Although impressive, a return site visit to perform a final energy consumption assessment factoring in the 16.6 second cycle time after optimising the production set up revealed a true energy consumption saving of 61 per cent.

“Our IntElect machines are delivering everything that they said on the tin, and more,” states Judson.

Optimising machinery OEE is equally reliant on team engagement. With a very capable shopfloor team, seeing these process improvements first-hand was eye opening for everyone. Judson was struck by how swiftly MGS processing engineers were galvanized into action. Creating an infectious buzz that continues to resonate across the factory floor.