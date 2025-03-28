Revolutionising energy efficiency in injection moulding

Injection moulding machines operate at extreme temperatures to melt plastic materials, and a significant portion of this is lost due to heat dissipation. IMM Projects' insulation jackets help minimise heat loss, reducing the amount of energy required to maintain optimal operating temperatures. This simple yet highly effective upgrade can lead to considerable savings in electricity costs while also benefiting the environment.

Proven results

A recent case study highlights how IMM Projects’ insulation jackets on injection moulding machines can benefit manufacturers. The client, DENSO Manufacturing UK, produces plastic mouldings, aluminium pressings, heat exchangers and pipe and hose components. These supply in-house final assembly lines and kitting operations before delivery to internal warehousing and dispatch areas. As the largest UK-based manufacturing facility for DENSO, they supply HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) units, radiators, and ECMs (Engine Cooling Modules) to vehicle manufacturers across the UK, Europe and internationally.

Implementing these solutions helped them reduce energy usage and cost with a total annual savings of £11,824.83.

Machine (450): Energy saved: 6,960 kWh per annum, Cost saved: £1,620.28 (8 heater bands)

Machine 850/1: Energy saved: 15,034 kWh per annum, Cost saved: £3,499.91 (12 heater bands)

Machine 700/4: Energy saved: 28,800 kWh per annum, Cost saved: £6,704.64 (20 heater bands)

Beyond cost savings

The benefits of insulation jackets extend beyond energy conservation and cost reduction. Additional advantages include: