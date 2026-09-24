RGE Group celebrates the opening of its new manufacturing facility in Schertz, Texas. The new US facility is a significant milestone in the UK company’s continued international growth, expanding its global footprint into the United States to provide high-quality plastic injection moulding solutions closer to its customers across North America.

× Expand RGE Group RGE Group celebrates the opening of its new manufacturing facility in Texas

The new facility allows RGE Group to provide local manufacturing support, shorter lead times and greater supply chain flexibility for American manufacturers. The area’s strong industrial base, skilled workforce and strategic location influenced the company’s decision to build its new facility in Schertz.

“We chose Schertz because we believe in the future of this community. We see tremendous opportunities to grow, create skilled jobs, invest locally and become a committed, long-term member of the business community,” said Dan Leach, Managing Director of RGE Group. “We could not have asked for a warmer welcome and ongoing support from our local representatives. RGE Group may be new to Texas, but we are certainly not new to plastics. For more than 60 years, we have specialised in product design, injection mould tooling and injection moulding, helping customers take an idea from the sketchpad all the way through to full-scale production. We are excited about what lies ahead, grateful for the support and determined to build something very special here in Schertz.”

Schertz Interim Executive Director of Economic Development, Amy Madison, added, “We are delighted to welcome RGE Group to the Schertz business community. Their decision to establish operations here reinforces Schertz’s reputation as a top-tier hub for advanced manufacturing and international investment. By bringing highly specialised moulding capabilities into our backyard, this facility will shorten supply chains, lower logistics costs, and provide a reliable, localised partner for regional producers in automotive, aerospace, and consumer goods sectors.”

The RGE Texas Moulding facility will provide a range of services under one roof, including: plastic injection moulding, product design, mould development and maintenance, assembly, automation and logistics support.