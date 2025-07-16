RJG launches CoPilot Go

RJG has launched its new CoPilot Go solution. The solution is designed to speed up tool trials and contain defects without having to connect to an injection moulding machine. This milestone represents an advancement for those wishing to improve efficiency during the setup and troubleshooting phases.

The solution allows moulding teams to collect valuable process data by connecting a velocity sensor, a proximity switch, and cavity pressure sensors. This reduces costs and integration delays.

“This is about speed and flexibility,” said Curt Otto, Product Manager at RJG. “CoPilot Go eliminates the need for interfacing with the machine so users can focus on making parts, identifying issues like shorts and flash, and capturing templates for production, without the delays or cost of integration.”

The CoPilot Go solution hopes to aid moulders by addressing the following key challenges: