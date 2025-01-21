SDUK supports Nolato Jaycare’s ‘Net Zero’ tech investment

Pharma and MedTech packaging specialist Nolato Jaycare fast-tracked its switch from eight hydraulic injection moulding machines to customised, OPC-UA factory-tested all-electric machines in less than 12 months. The project was regarded such a success it won the Plastic Industry Award for Supplier Partnership – Injection Moulding 2024.

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag initiated the local customisations, collaborating with a carefully selected consortium of UK-based premium machinery and automation partners. Meeting defined production cell specifications, each of the five IntElect machines were modified in the UK. For complete production line synergy, all the machines, automation and periphery equipment were programmed to the standardised OPC-UA roadmap.

Hi-Tech Automation was integral to this project, optimising Nolato Jaycare’s investments by delivering seamless integration with existing downstream production handling and boxing equipment.

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag (UK) Managing Director Dave Raine believes that these are the first fully integrated OPC-UA factory tested injection moulding machines of this type to be installed by a UK processor.

“For many, OPC-UA is still in its infancy. Few have pushed the boundaries like this project has and shown how feasible it can be to connect all moulding periphery equipment. Let alone deliver a factory-tested automated system using a single NC5 controller so users can see how all of the equipment, including robotics, is interacting and communicating with each other,” explains Hi-Tech Automation director Gary Probert.

A transformative partnership

As with many production environments, regeneration of manufacturing is reliant on assisting processors to improve efficiency and reduce emissions, in the most prudent, productive and structured way. Yet, as Hi-Tech Automation director Gary Probert testifies, “transformation isn’t purely reliant on ground-breaking innovations. Even the best technologies can be compromised by lack of coordination and reactive piecemeal investments.”

"The shift to all-electric injection moulding machines and OPC-UA connectivity provides a prime opportunity for processors to review their vertical integration and optimise the entire value chain", reports Dave. As well as expediting machine installations and CE Marking, processors also benefit from the economies of scale and risk mitigation.

For Nolato Jaycare, the benefits of this customised, totally integrated, factory tested partnership model are multiple. “SDUK and Hi-Tech Automation provided a single source solution with the advantage that the cells were built and tested locally off-site. Full CE certification was provided, along with ease of access to technical support,”reports Nolato Jaycare’s Technical Manager Darren Whitworth.

All new 2024 Nolato production cells have been installed as planned, with minimal disruption to production. In June 2024, an emergency call-off IntElect2 100t machine was delivered to the Newcastle upon Tyne facility within 28 days. Again, this was adapted to Nolato’s exact specifications. Further IntElect machines were installed in the second half of 2024, with a system expansion being evaluated for 2025.

Being integrated and tested before delivery, the Nolato cells were all connected and running in production within 48 hours.

Optimising OEE

The cost of upgrading capital equipment is frequently cited as the biggest barrier to decarbonising processes, reported the Make UK Industrial Strategy Report 2023. Given this, SDUK has intentionally focused efforts on stimulating investment by drawing in the expertise of local suppliers, including Hi-Tech Automation, Mouldshop UK & EFI.

Acquiring production cells with OPC-UA technology has allowed Nolato Jaycare to introduce full turnkey solutions, without the previous complexities of proprietary interfaces. Technical Manager Darren expands: “Nolato Jaycare is experiencing growth in both medical device and pharma packaging business areas. Ageing assets were causing significant OEE and operational issues. We required replacement equipment that could easily fit into existing or reduc

He highlights that the investments have already increased Nolato’s OEE and increased manufacturing density, with greater outputs per square metre of floorspace. Additional advantages are reduced maintenance spend and reduction in spare part inventory.

“The equipment is key to achieving our ambitious growth forecast, as well as meeting our Nolato Sustainable Development targets. It has allowed us to continue to improve our specific energy consumption, meet our BPF climate change agreement obligations and our ISO5001:2018 Energy Management System certification,” states Darren.

The Technical Manager adds that the approach has proven to be an extremely easy way to initiate equipment upgrades in the most sustainable and agile way. “In selecting SDUK and Hi-Tech as our partners we feel that the customisations delivered the production synergy we originally sought. The partnership has instilled a level of trust that we will use as the future blueprint for all of our systems.”