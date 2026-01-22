TM Robotics appoints Matthew Holyoake as new Sales Manager

TM Robotics, the official distribution partner for Shibaura Machine injection moulding machines and automation systems in the UK and Ireland, has appointed Matthew Holyoake as sales manager for its injection moulding machine offering across the UK and Ireland.

× Expand tm robotics

In his new role, Holyoake will support TM Robotics’ continued growth in supplying integrated injection moulding and automation solutions to a wide range of industries.

Matthew Holyoake brings nearly four decades of experience in the plastics and injection moulding sector, with a background spanning engineering, production management and senior commercial roles. Having begun his career with a four-year electrical and mechanical engineering apprenticeship, he progressed into production, shift leadership and manufacturing management positions before moving into sales and international business development.

Holyoake has held senior commercial roles with leading injection moulding machine and ancillary equipment suppliers, which includes 14 years of experience selling injection moulding machines across the UK. He later expanded into international sales, covering Western Europe with responsibility for masterbatch, additives and injection moulding machinery.

“A big part of my role will be building new relationships across sectors like medical, automotive, packaging and trade moulding, where we’re seeing continued growth in demand for injection moulding,” said Holyoake. “At the same time, I’ll be working closely with our existing customers to help them improve space efficiency, flexibility and production rates, using both horizontal and vertical injection moulding machines.”

TM Robotics supplies a full range of Shibaura Machine injection moulding solutions, including the all-electric EC-SXIII series and the servo-hydraulic S-GenXt range, delivering high precision, energy efficiency and long-term reliability. The machines are available as standalone systems or fully integrated, turnkey production cells, combining automation, auxiliary equipment and digital connectivity to boost productivity, reduce energy use and support smarter, more sustainable operations.

Holyoake added, “My initial focus is to review both new and existing projects, support the UK team with my experience in the injection moulding sector, and introduce customers to the full Shibaura Machine portfolio through visits and market exposure. I’m also looking forward to preparing for Interplas in June, the UK’s leading plastics manufacturing exhibition held in Birmingham, where we will be showcasing new equipment and demonstrating the breadth of our capabilities.”

Nigel Smith, CEO of TM Robotics, said, “We’re delighted to welcome Matthew to the team. He brings extensive experience across engineering, production and commercial roles within the plastics and injection moulding industry. His understanding of both the technology and customer requirements will be a real asset as we continue to expand Shibaura Machine’s injection moulding offering across the UK and Ireland.”